Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj informed that 248 public services have been notified by 34 departments of the State under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

Bhardwaj, in a Cabinet sub-committee meeting, said that out of 248 public services, 110 services are being provided through online medium, 30 services through e-district and 80 services under ease of doing business.

“These services are being made available to the people in a time-bound manner and the time period has been fixed for the public services provided by every department,” Bhardwaj said.

To ensure efficiency in governance and deliverance of services in time bound manner, the government had made a provision for imposing fine ranging from rupees one thousand to five thousand for any laxity in duty.

To ensure transparency and accountability in administration through e-governance and information technology, online portal- CM Dashboard has been created and its implementation is being ensured in an effective manner.

The BJP led state government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee for the implementation of its poll promises which it had named ‘Swarnim Himachal Drishti Patra-2017.’