Nerwa – In a significant move aimed at bolstering the socio-economic landscape of Nerwa and Kupvi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated a slew of developmental projects, totalling Rs. 73.43 crore, during a monumental gathering in Chopal, Shimla district. Emphasizing the State Government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its residents, CM Sukhu announced a series of initiatives designed to enhance living conditions and opportunities for the people.

Addressing the general public at Nerwa, CM Sukhu outlined a comprehensive vision for the region. Among the major announcements, a multi-storey bus stand, a state-of-the-art milk chilling plant, a mini-secretariat and a fire station, at Nerwa. Notably, an allocation of Rs. 10 crore was pledged for the construction of an indoor sports stadium in Nerwa.

In a bid to provide improved facilities to the residents of Kupvi, CM Sukhu unveiled plans for a mini-secretariat in the area. Furthering the healthcare infrastructure, he committed to establishing primary health centers in Dhar-Chandana, Deiya and Nevati, while assuring the prompt addition of ultrasound facilities in civil hospitals at Chopal and Nerwa.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated crucial road projects notable the Kanahal-Bajathal road, Sainj-Dak Sharad road, Tarahn-Banah road, Pabas-Mashron road, Nanhar-Malkaut road via Kuftu-Kaloon-Harijanbasti road, and a bridge on Nanoo-Kuthar-Bassadhar-Gian-Kot road.

The foundation stone laying ceremonies marked the commencement of key projects, including a 60-meter-long pre-stressed double-lane bridge over Shallu Khad at Neoty, the widening and strengthening of Khirki-Chopal Road and the upgradation of Deha-Kathori-Pundar-Ghalana road.

Chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission, Nand Lal, took the opportunity to criticize the previous BJP government, attributing developmental setbacks to their legacy of financial liabilities. Meanwhile, Rajneesh Kimta, praising CM Sukhu as a ‘man of principle,’ commended his dedication during the state’s recent disaster, earning recognition from global organizations such as the World Bank.