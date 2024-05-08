In the run-up to the 2024 elections, enforcement agencies are witnessing a surge in seizures across various constituencies, painting a vivid picture of heightened vigilance and proactive measures to uphold electoral integrity. From cash to liquor and drugs, the pre-election seizures have surpassed previous records, signalling a robust effort to curb illicit activities that could potentially influence the electoral process.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg disclosed that as of the latest count, seizures totalling a staggering Rs. 13.38 crore have been made, eclipsing the figures recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This substantial increase underscores the intensified scrutiny and enforcement strategies implemented by authorities.

Leading the charge in seizure statistics is the Shimla Parliamentary constituency, where enforcement agencies made the largest haul, totalling Rs. 4.19 crore. Close behind is Hamirpur, with seizures amounting to Rs. 3.98 crore, followed by Kangra, where goods worth Rs. 3.36 crore were confiscated. While some constituencies reported more modest figures, such as Mandi with seizures of Rs. 1.83 crore, the overall trend highlights a comprehensive effort to clamp down on illegal activities.

A comparative analysis between the enforcement efforts of 2019 and 2024 reveals a significant uptick in seizures across the board. The police have seen an increase in cash seizures from Rs. 3.73 crore to Rs. 4.65 crore, while the State Taxes and Excise department has witnessed a surge from Rs. 7.58 crore to Rs. 8.35 crore. Additionally, the Mining department imposed fines totalling Rs. 25 lakh for illegal mining activities, further bolstering the crackdown on electoral malpractice.

District-wise breakdowns illustrate the widespread nature of the seizures, with notable figures recorded in districts such as Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, and others. These seizures encompass various illicit items, including cash, drugs, ornaments, and liquor, indicating a multifaceted approach to enforcement.

The Election Commission of India’s stringent directives have played a pivotal role in driving this surge in seizures, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral transparency and fairness. With the code of conduct period still in effect, authorities remain vigilant, poised to make further seizures in the interest of upholding the democratic process.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, the unprecedented scale of pre-election seizures serves as a testament to the commitment of enforcement agencies to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders.