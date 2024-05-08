Shimla – In a significant development, Congress party candidates Vikramaditya Singh and Anand Sharma will file their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, May 9.

Vikramaditya Singh has been fielded by the Congress for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, while Anand Sharma, a seasoned politician with a formidable track record, has been fielded by the Congress party from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat.

According to a party spokesperson, both nominations will be accompanied by public rallies, showcasing the strength and support of the Congress party in these key constituencies.

This move is expected to inject fresh momentum into the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh as the state gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest.

Meanwhile, on the second day of nominations, Anuradha filed her nomination as a Congress candidate for the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly by-election.