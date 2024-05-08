In a surprising turn of events, the by-election race for the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti Assembly has taken an intriguing twist with former minister Dr. Ramlal Markanda throwing his hat into the ring as an independent candidate. This move comes amidst the backdrop of Congress fielding Anuradha Rana and BJP nominating Ravi Thakur for the electoral fray.

Dr. Ramlal Markanda convened a meeting with his supporters in Udaipur, where he declared his decision to contest independently. The decision not only adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape but also sets the stage for a triangular and gripping contest.

Scheduled to file his nomination in Keylong on May 13, Dr. Markanda expressed his disillusionment with both major parties, citing a series of grievances. “I want to make it clear that the politics that both the parties did with me for about one and a half months… The BJP sidelined me despite my longstanding dedication and service to the party,” remarked Dr. Markanda.

Narrating his journey of disappointment, he recounted, “I got in touch with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, who initially assured me of a ticket… However, the promises made to me were eventually rescinded, leaving me with no choice but to contest independently.”

Dr. Markanda’s determination to contest has been spurred by the overwhelming support of his constituents and well-wishers. “When I reached Lahaul yesterday, the people of Lahaul, my well-wishers from long time, decided that you will have to contest the election. I took the decision immediately,” he emphasized.

With his entry into the electoral race, Dr. Ramlal Markanda adds a new dynamic to an already fiercely contested by-election. His candidacy reflects the growing discontent within traditional party structures. As the Lahaul-Spiti constituency braces itself for the upcoming polls, all eyes are on the unfolding narrative of this unexpected electoral battle.