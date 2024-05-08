New Delhi – Putting an end to speculations and doubts, the Congress party has officially announced Devinder Singh Jaggi as their candidate for the upcoming Dharamshala bye-elections. Jaggi, a former mayor of Dharmshala Municipal Corporation, emerges as a significant contender, having previously sought for a party ticket during the 2022 assembly elections.

Jaggi’s selection signifies a strategic move by the Congress party, aiming to leverage his local influence and community connections within the Dharamshala constituency. With a history of active involvement in local politics, Jaggi faces the daunting task of uniting various influential communities and rallying support to take on his rival, BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma, in the bye-elections.

In a parallel development, the BJP has fielded Sudhir Sharma as their candidate for the Dharamshala bye-elections. Sharma, notably, was among the six Congress legislators who defected to the BJP camp during the tumultuous February Rajya Sabha polls. Following their disqualification for violating the party whip in a subsequent motion, they all joined the BJP and will now contest the by-polls under its banner.

While Congress has finalized its candidate for Dharamshala, the party has already announced candidates for five other assembly constituencies.

As the political arena heats up in Dharamshala and beyond, all eyes will be on Devinder Singh Jaggi and Sudhir Sharma as they vie for victory in the upcoming bye-elections, shaping the political dynamics of the region and state government.