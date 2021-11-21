Shimla: Umang Foundation, a charitable trust working for the disabled, has lodged a complaint at the State Disability Commissioner against the Director of Higher Education on a condition in the recruitment of persons with visual and hearing impairment.

Prof. Ajai Srivastava, expert member of State Advisory Board on Disability and chairman of the Foundation cautioned the education department of approaching the High Court to seek relief for the disabled persons if remedial measures are not taken immediately.

Srivastava claimed that the education department has blatantly defied the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The Director of higher education has issued an advertisement, especially for the disabled, last week to recruit school lecturers in various subjects on the condition of debarring the persons with visual and hearing impairment having disability more than 60 percent for the post of school lecturer.

Srivastava claimed that the advertisement clearly mentioned that the persons having visual and hearing disability more than 60 percent were not eligible to apply. Umang Foundation chairman found

“The decision of Director of Higher Education is against the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 and blatantly violates a judgment of supreme court delivered in February this year. In this judgment, the Apex Court had ruled that irrespective of degree of disability, visually and hearing-impaired persons can even become judge in the courts. The court had also said such disabled people should be provided with technical assistance so that they could work efficiently.”

Ajai Srivastava further stated that when the Union government has identified the posts of IAS, IFS, IRS, Professor, Bank Officers, and all categories of school teachers, including lecturer for the purpose of recruitment of the disabled. Why education department debarring of becoming school lecturers. Srivastava commented

“Mental bankruptcy of the education department is playing with the future of the disabled persons.”

Umang Foundation has approached State Disability Commissioner and demanded an inquiry against the Director of Education.