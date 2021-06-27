Shimla: As many as 118 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,01,665 said the state health department on Sunday.

The health dept. reported two deaths on Sunday and now the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 3457.

State has also recorded 244 recoveries and now active caseload has dropped to 1,754.

Meanwhile, the state health department has administered 34,20,210 doses of Covid vaccine. Of which 29,46,319 have been administered 1st dose of vaccine, while 4,73,891 have taken 2nd dose the vaccine.

While, nationwide, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 32 Crores on Sunday Morning. As per an official record, a total of 32,17,60,077 vaccine doses have been administered through 42,79,210 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Sunday. 64,25,893 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.