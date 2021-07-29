Shimla: Torrential rains continue to work in the state as a retaining wall collapsed near Oakover, Chief Minister’s residence in Shimla, putting three buildings in danger. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The district administration has rescued at least 30 persons living in those houses as a preventive measure. The people have been shifted to Circuit House in Shimla.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shimla (Urban) Manjeet Sharma said that the incident took place on Thursday around 5:00 am. He said that machinery has been deployed and the retaining wall is being restored.

The Kalka-Shimla National Highway has also been blocked near Brewery, five kilometres away from Solan due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. The landslide has disrupted traffic movement causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Machinery has been deployed by the district administration and the road is being cleared. Meanwhile, the district administration has diverted the traffic from Chambaghat-Basal-Kandaghat Road.