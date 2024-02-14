In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government announced the appointment of Sanjay Gupta as the new Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). Gupta, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), is set to take on the responsibilities of this crucial position.

As per the official notification, Sanjay Gupta would operate under the overall administrative control and supervision of the Chief Minister. Furthermore, Gupta’s position is said to be equivalent in rank, status, and responsibility to that of the Chief Secretary to the government of Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to his role at HPSEBL, Sanjay Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director of the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, showcasing his versatility in managing diverse portfolios.

Simultaneously, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma has been entrusted with the additional charge of the Chairman of the HP Pollution Control Board, a role previously held by Sanjay Gupta.

The reshuffle extends beyond Gupta, with Devesh Kumar (IAS 1998) taking on the additional charge of Principal Secretary (State Taxes and Excise). Rakesh Kanwar (IAS 2007) assumes the additional charge of Secretary of Information and Public Relations.

Amandeep Garg, the Principal Secretary of the Personnel Department, has been appointed as Adviser (Regulatory Reform) in New Delhi. Garg will now oversee the Personnel Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and the Forest Department.

Sandeep Kadam will assume the position of Secretary, Ayush, while also retaining the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner in Shimla. Meanwhile, RK Pruthi, Secretary-cum-CEO of HIMUDA, has been appointed as Registrar of the Cooperative Society. Pruthi will continue to hold the additional charge of Chairman of the Rajya Chayan Aayog in Hamirpur.

Dorje Cheering Negi is appointed as the Director of Transport, and Nipun Jindal, Director of Ayush, is given the additional charge of Director of the Department of Digital Technology and Governance.