In a dramatic turn of events, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched a scathing attack on six Congress rebels, alleging that they were bought for a staggering Rs 15 crore each. Addressing a public gathering in Kutlahar, Una, Sukhu vowed to expose the alleged corruption and ensure justice prevails.

“We do not have the power of money, we have the power of honesty, morality, and the courage of the people,” declared Chief Minister Sukhu, as he unveiled what he claimed was concrete evidence of the alleged transactions. He asserted that investigations have begun, unraveling the intricate web of transactions including hotel bills and helicopter expenses allegedly paid off to secure the allegiance of the rebel MLAs.

Sukhu urged his political opponents, particularly Jairam Thakur with 25 MLAs, to safeguard their legislators from being “sold” in the political market, cautioning that those found guilty would face legal repercussions. He emphasized the commitment of the Congress government to serve its full term, asserting its majority and stability.

Directly engaging with the electorate, Sukhu rallied against the “brokers” in politics, calling for their defeat at the polls and forfeiture of their security deposits. He singled out former Kutlahar MLA Devendra Bhutto, accusing him of prioritizing tender calls over addressing public issues. “Now the fight is between truth and lies,” Sukhu declared, vowing to uphold the former against the latter.

The Chief Minister outlined his vision for the upcoming elections, pledging to secure victories in all six seats of the by-elections along with all four Lok Sabha seats. He highlighted achievements during his tenure, including the implementation of various welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the underprivileged sections of society.

“I am the son of a poor family and a farmer,” Sukhu emphasized, underlining his understanding of the struggles faced by the common man. With the election campaign in full swing, Sukhu’s allegations have injected a fresh wave of intensity into the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle between truth and deceit.