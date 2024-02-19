In a rare and exhilarating sight, a Pallas’s cat, also known as the manul (Otocolobus manul), has been spotted at Chango Village in the picturesque Kinnaur District. The sighting has brought excitement to wildlife enthusiasts and experts, as this elusive and distinctive wild cat is not commonly observed in the region.

Pallas’s cat, recognized for its small size, long and dense light grey fur, and rounded ears set low on the sides of the head, is native to a vast region spanning from the Caucasus, Iranian Plateau, Hindu Kush, parts of the Himalayas, Tibetan Plateau to the Altai-Sayan region, and South Siberian Mountains. It typically thrives in rocky montane grasslands and shrublands, seeking refuge in rock crevices and burrows.

This particular sighting at Chango Village is especially noteworthy, considering the remoteness of the location. Pallas’s cat has historically inhabited areas where the snow cover is below 15–20 cm (6–8 in), making the sighting at this altitude a rare phenomenon.

Plla's cat spotted at Chango Village of Kinnour Distt



The Pallas's cat (Otocolobus manul), also known as the manul, is a small wild cat with long and dense light grey fur, and rounded ears set low on the sides of the head. Its pic.twitter.com/irgDsmoHw9 — Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) February 19, 2024

The Pallas’s cat is known to prey primarily on lagomorphs and rodents and has a unique reproductive pattern. The female gives birth to between two and six kittens in spring. Mongolia and Russia constitute the majority of its current range, with the cats thriving at altitudes of up to nearly 5,600 meters.

Despite its widespread presence, the Pallas’s cat has faced threats in certain regions. While listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List since 2020 due to its assumed large population, certain population units are endangered due to factors like poaching, decline in prey base from rodent control programs, and habitat fragmentation caused by mining and infrastructure projects.

In Afghanistan, the Pallas’s cat has been legally protected since 2009, with a complete ban on hunting and trade in its body parts. The Mongolian Red List of Mammals lists it as Near Threatened since 2006, while in China, it holds an Endangered status. In Turkmenistan, the scarcity of contemporary records has led to a proposal to list it as Critically Endangered.

The sighting of the rare Pallas’s cat at the remote Chango Village in Kinnaur is a cause for joy and wonder, underscoring the importance of preserving habitats and celebrating the coexistence of these magnificent creatures with local communities.