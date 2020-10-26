Tribes India brings more of Nature’s Bounty in its range with inclusion of 100 New Forest Fresh Organic Products

New Delhi: Best quality Golden and Red delicious Apples of Kinnaur district will be available on 125 Tribes India outlets.

TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs has included 100 new Forest Fresh Organic Products in its range of Tribes India products to bring more of nature’s bounty. These products will be available in 125 Tribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and also on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers.

Among the list, Golden and Red delicious apples from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; baskets and boxes made from Munj grass from Uttarakhand, seeded Tamarind, cloves, eucalyptus oil, coffee powder from the Nilgiri tribes in Tamil Nadu; Tribes India branded masks made by the Meena tribes of Rajasthan; varieties of organic, immunity booster Churan and Kadha from the Gond, Bhil tribes of Madhya Pradesh; Mahua bamboo candles made by the Bhilala tribes from Shivganga, Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh; organic, immunity boosting powders such as Giloy powder, jamun powder; a range of pulses and khichdi mixes from Maharashtra and Gujarat. From the North- east, products being included are different kinds of pickles (jackfruit, olive), juices (bel), and joha and red rice were included in the first batch.

The inclusion of these unique products will help both the customer and the affected tribal population. On one hand, pure natural produce, a gift of nature will reach and boost families across the country, and support tribal livelihoods. In these trying times, when the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted lives in more ways than one, people are focusing on healthier ways of living and staying as safe as possible.

Adapting ‘Go Vocal for Local’, a mantra in these troubled times, into ‘Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal’, TRIFED has been striving to ameliorate the condition of the distressed and affected tribal people by putting in place several path-breaking initiatives, in addition to its existing flagship programmes and implementations, which have emerged as a panacea and relief.

Keeping in line with the clarion call of ‘Atmanirbhar Abhiyan’, TRIFED has also launched an exclusive e-marketplace for tribal producers – forest dwellers and artisans, to facilitate the purchase of MFPs, handicrafts and handlooms online. The Tribes India E-Mart platform (market.tribesindia.com) is an omni-channel facility for tribals to sell their goods to a large national and international audience in an e-marketplace through their own e-shop. TRIFED is in the process of onboarding approximately 5 lakh tribal producers across the country and sourcing their natural produce and handcrafted goods.