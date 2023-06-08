Shimla – To bolster the apple industry, the government plan to purchase C-grade apples in crates. Set to take place at the state-of-the-art Parala Apple Yard in the Shimla district, this pioneering program aims to revolutionize the way apples are traded and provide significant relief to apple growers burdened by soaring production costs.

The government’s decision to implement a new system of selling apples in crates comes as a respite for apple growers grappling with the escalating expenses of traditional cartons. By procuring C-grade apples in crates for the Parala Marketing yard during the forthcoming season, the government aims to alleviate the financial strain on farmers and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Notably, orchards located within a 50-kilometer radius of the Parala Marketing Yard will be eligible to participate in this trial phase, offering them a valuable opportunity to sell their C-grade apples in crates. This move is expected to mitigate the rising costs associated with apple production and provide a much-needed boost to the agricultural community.

Jagat Singh Negi, the horticulture minister, enthusiastically endorsed one of its kind initiatives, stating, “As a trial, we will be procuring C-grade apples in plastic crates from a radius of 50 kilometers for the Parala processing plant this season.” Minister Negi further emphasized the potential for this system to be adopted in mandis, the local marketplaces, in the near future, subject to a successful trial period.

To ensure seamless adoption and implementation of this visionary program, the government plans to establish apple procurement centers in low, medium, and high-altitude apple-growing regions. These centers, managed by the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), will provide orchardists with a convenient platform to sell their apples in crates. Furthermore, HPMC will extend support to gardeners by supplying them with crates, facilitating their seamless transition to this novel system.

In subsequent phases, the government envisions setting up state-of-the-art grading and packing centers in mandis to streamline the marketing of apples in crates. This infrastructure will enable the efficient packing of apples in cartons, ensuring their safe transportation to other states and enhancing the overall supply chain.

While the practice of selling apples in crates is currently limited to Kullu district, the implementation of this system in the apple hub of Shimla district, renowned for its substantial apple production, holds immense promise.

With the trial period now underway at the Parala processing plant, the anticipation is palpable among stakeholders, who eagerly await the results that could potentially revolutionize the apple trade and transform the lives of farmers across the region.