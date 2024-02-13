In a groundbreaking development, SynCubator, a versatile neonatal incubator designed by a team at IIT Mandi, has been selected for the Stanford Biodesign Innovators Garage Program. The device, developed by Dr. Gajendra Singh, Dr. Satvasheel Ramesh Powar and Keshav Verma, offers a unique solution to challenges in transporting and providing critical care to newborns.

SynCubator stands out for its multifunctionality, serving as both a standalone warmer and an incubator. Key features include a rugged aluminium frame for high portability, temperature and humidity control, smart remote control via an Android application, compatibility with adult ambulances, continuous video monitoring, and wireless vital monitoring.

Dr. Gajendra Singh highlighted the innovation’s significance in addressing critical healthcare needs, especially in regions with limited access to advanced medical facilities. SynCubator is expected to be a lifeline for newborns in challenging terrains like Himachal Pradesh.

SynCubator’s seamless integration with digital health technologies enables remote monitoring and adjustment of critical parameters. Dr. Satvasheel Ramesh Powar emphasized the program’s support in developing a manufacturable and scalable proof of value, with plans to launch the product within 1.5 to 2 years.

SynCubator’s selection for the Stanford Biodesign Garage reflects its potential to revolutionize neonatal care and contribute to the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare for all in India.

Looking ahead, the core design team aims to enhance SynCubator’s capabilities using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, enabling predictive healthcare interventions and timely treatments.

The Stanford Biodesign Garage program offers a transformative 10-month experience for participants, empowering them with a robust methodology to identify critical health needs and innovate solutions across various domains. The fellowship also provides access to the esteemed Stanford Biodesign community, fostering collaboration and growth in advancing healthcare worldwide.