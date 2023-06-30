In a remarkable development, Himachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize the transportation of apples in the region, with drones taking charge of the task for the first time. Following a successful trial last year, a private company has been entrusted with the responsibility of transporting apples from orchards to mandis in Kinnaur using state-of-the-art aerial drones. With a swift aerial journey of just 8 minutes to cover a 10 km distance, each drone will transport 5 boxes of apples, weighing 20 kg each. The cost of this cutting-edge service has been fixed at an affordable rate of Rs 6 per kg.

Kinnaur, known for its picturesque apple orchards situated atop the hills, poses a significant challenge for growers due to the lack of road connectivity in remote areas. Transporting the bountiful crop from the gardens to the main road has been a time-consuming and labour-intensive task, resulting in increased expenses for the growers.

However, the introduction of drones is set to eliminate these challenges. Kinnaur alone produces a staggering 30 to 50 lakh boxes of apples annually, making it a prime candidate for the pioneering drone service. Notably, Himachal Pradesh holds the distinction of being the first state in the country to implement a comprehensive drone policy, showcasing its commitment to embracing technological advancements.

Drones have already proven their potential in the region by facilitating the delivery of medicines to remote areas in Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and other locations. Furthermore, samples for health check-ups have been efficiently transported through these unmanned aerial vehicles. Now, Kinnaur’s orchardists can benefit from the same technological prowess as drones will be made available for Apple transportation starting in August.

To ensure seamless operations, the designated drones possess an impressive lifting capacity of 100 kg. Covering a distance of 10 km within a mere 7 to 8 minutes, these unmanned marvels will redefine efficiency in the Apple transportation process. It is worth noting that the proposed fare of Rs 6 per kg can potentially be revised in the future. Ankit Kumar, the CEO of Sky Air, expressed optimism about the transformative impact of this initiative on the local apple industry.

The successful trial conducted in November of the previous year in Nichar, Kinnaur laid the foundation for this groundbreaking advancement. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the potential of drone-enabled Apple transportation in his popular radio program, Mann Ki Baat. This endorsement from the country’s highest office further cemented the significance of this innovative solution for the agricultural sector.

With drones poised to take flight in Kinnaur, the Apple industry can look forward to streamlined transportation processes, reduced labour costs, and increased efficiency. This pioneering endeavour sets a precedent for the adoption of advanced technologies in the agriculture sector, empowering farmers and enhancing productivity.