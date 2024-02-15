Shimla – In a prompt and lifesaving initiative, the state government successfully airlifted two patients from the remote region of Dodra-Kwar in Shimla district to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla today. The evacuation was necessitated by the critical medical condition of the patients, identified as six-year-old Shraddha and 54-year-old Pramod Kumar.

The state helicopter, dispatched for this emergency mission, took off from Dodra-Kwar at 8:30 am this morning, swiftly covering the distance and landing at Annadale by 9:10 am. The patients, accompanied by their attendants, were transported to the IGMC for immediate medical attention.

Pramod Kumar, one of the airlifted patients, is reported to be suffering from asthma and swelling. Both patients, according to the latest reports, are in stable condition after receiving prompt medical attention at IGMC.

Expressing her gratitude, Shraddha’s mother lauded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his quick response in orchestrating the emergency airlift.

This incident underscores the significance of responsive governance and effective emergency services, ensuring that healthcare reaches every corner of the state, irrespective of geographical challenges.