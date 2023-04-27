A fire erupted in the canteen of Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital on Thursday morning, causing panic among patients and attendants. The blaze was reportedly sparked by a gas cylinder explosion.

Hospital staff and emergency responders worked quickly to evacuate the building and control the fire, which spread rapidly throughout the canteen located on the top floor of the hospital’s new OPD block. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident caused chaos in the hospital, with patients and their attendants seen running for their lives. Compounding the situation was the fact that the road leading to IGMC from the old building was broken, making it difficult for fire engines to reach the scene.

The canteen, which serves hundreds of patients and attendants every day, was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the gas cylinder explosion is under investigation.

The IGMC Hospital is a vital healthcare facility in Shimla, and the incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of patients and staff. The hospital administration has assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In the wake of the incident, authorities are urging people to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors or causing further panic. Despite the destruction caused by the fire, the quick actions of hospital staff and emergency responders ensured that no lives were lost.