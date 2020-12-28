Shimla: Expressing his displeasure over the poor implementation of ADB funded Tranche-I project worth Rs. 8.33 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided to hold an inquiry.

The CM, in the meeting of Pong Area Development Board on Monday, said that the report may be submitted within a month.

To tap the tourism potential of Pong Dam, Jai Ram Thakur asked to get permission from BBMB to carry out sports activities such as para sailing, para gliding, water scooter, kayaking, speed boat, cruise boat, water zorbing balls, house boat, shikara, floating jetty and floating restaurant.

CM further directed to explore possibilities for setting up of an Institute of Excellence in water sport in collaboration with Indian Navy/ Coast Guard so that maximum tourists are attracted towards Pong Dam reservoir.

The Chief Minister said that activities of Regional Water Sports Centre at Maharana Pratap Sagar, Pong Dam must be diversified to attract water sports lovers to this area. He said that lakhs of migratory birds visit this sanctuary area every year thus more watch towers should be erected to facilitate the visitors to have a glimpse of these birds. He said that to give impetus to bird watching some key points vicinity at Fatehpur Sub Division should be developed from tourism point of view.

Jai Ram Thakur said Rancer Giri Island in the Pong Dam could also be developed as thousands of tourists visit this Island by boats every year. He said that floating jetties should also be provided at various strategic places so that people could enjoy the boating.