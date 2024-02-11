Shimla – The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a concerning rise in the number of cancer cases, making it the leading cause of death due to diseases. According to recent data released by Shimla Cancer Hospital, the majority of these cases can be attributed to tobacco consumption, particularly affecting men with a surge in lung cancer instances.

The IGMC Cancer Hospital in Shimla has reported a significant increase in cancer patients seeking treatment, with 2400 new cases documented in the year 2023 alone. Disturbingly, lung cancer has emerged as a prevalent concern, especially among male patients, primarily linked to tobacco use.

Data on Lung Cancer Patients in IGMC Shimla from 2020 to 2024 reveals a consistent influx of cases yearly. In 2020, 340 patients were diagnosed with lung cancer, escalating to 500 cases in 2021. The numbers continued to rise with 520 cases in 2022, 508 in 2023, and 24 cases already recorded in 2024.

While various factors can cause cancer, certain risk factors are contributing to the surge in cases in Himachal Pradesh. Lifestyle choices, such as weight gain or obesity, insufficient physical activity, excessive alcohol and drug consumption, poor dietary habits, and lack of exercise, are identified as common risk factors.

Aside from lifestyle-related causes, genetic factors and serious illnesses are also associated with an increased risk of cancer. The use of medications for severe conditions may lead to unintended side effects, including an elevated risk of developing cancer.

In many instances, the ageing process itself can contribute to a weakened immune system and increased vulnerability to various diseases, including cancer. The need for a comprehensive approach to address these risk factors and promote a healthier lifestyle is critical in curbing the rising tide of cancer cases in the region.

Health authorities are emphasizing the importance of public awareness campaigns, early detection, and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of cancer in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, stringent measures against tobacco consumption and the promotion of healthy habits are being advocated to tackle the root causes of the escalating crisis.