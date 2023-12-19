In a move to improve its healthcare infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a progressive policy aimed at alleviating the chronic shortage of specialist doctors in the state. The policy shift, announced recently by the Health Department, opens avenues for specialist doctors to extend their services beyond the conventional retirement age, thereby addressing a critical gap in medical expertise.

Under the revamped policy, specialist doctors in all medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh are now eligible for re-employment until the age of 68, as opposed to the previous age limit of 65. This extends the scope of service for doctors in Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Kangra’s Tanda Medical College, where the re-employment period was limited to three years post the age of 62.

The extension of re-employment benefits has now been expanded to include doctors in Hamirpur, Nerchowk, Nahan and Chamba Medical Colleges. This strategic move by the government is driven by the recognition of the scarcity of specialist doctors in the region and aims to maximize the potential of experienced medical professionals.

The decision underscores the government’s need to fortify the healthcare sector and improve medical services in Himachal Pradesh. With a shortage of specialist doctors being a persistent challenge, the extended re-employment policy seeks to retain and harness the expertise of seasoned medical professionals, ensuring sustained healthcare delivery in the state.

This innovative approach reflects a broader vision to create a robust and responsive healthcare system, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh in the realm of specialized medical care. The government’s proactive stance is expected to have a positive impact on the overall health and well-being of the residents while setting a precedent for progressive healthcare policies in the country.