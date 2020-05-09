Shimla: An NRI family from Shimla travelled all the way to the Delhi Airport to catch a flight to go back to home in Norway, but they were left stranded at the Airport, in the mid of the night, without any official word or notification.

Risking their lives amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Arvind Keprate, a permanent resident of Norway, along with his wife Shailja Chauhan and 3 years old child, have travelled to Delhi from Shimla to fly to their home back in Norway, but KLM airlines officials didn’t allow them to board the flight.

They had all necessary permission from the Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs, to travel back to the Norway in a reparation flight arranged to take back citizens and those holding PR back to the country.

Dr Keprate, said the airlines claimed of new Govt guidelines, but despite asking for the same, officials refused to show it to them. KLM officials also objected for videography and walked away from them without giving any reply.

Shailja took to twitter and posted a video

Despite having permission from the Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs. @KLM @KLMIndia did not allow passengers to board the flight at 3:00 AM. when asked for a reason no “document or notification” provided. Thrown out. @PieterElbers @DelhiAirport @PMOIndia @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/kEx01HgHlC — Sanjana Chauhan (@PrpSanjana) May 7, 2020

Shailja also blamed the KLMIndia for leaving them in the middle of the night and not even provided any hotel or taxi from the airport.

The Keprate family wasn’t alone to face it as 6 more people with valid documents were not allowed to board the plane.