HRTC 250 routes affected, 50 buses still stuck in the snow

In a recent weather update, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti. The department has predicted persistent snowfall for the next 48 hours, raising concerns about its impact on transportation, infrastructure, and daily life.

With temperatures expected to remain below normal in high-altitude areas, the Meteorological Department has warned of potential disruptions to roads, electricity, and drinking water schemes. The possibility of fallen trees and lightning due to the storm has also been highlighted, prompting authorities to advise tourists and residents against travelling to high-altitude regions during the snowfall.

Dr. Surendra Pal, the Director of the Meteorological Department, attributed the active Western Disturbance affecting North West India as the cause of the inclement weather. An inducer has formed from this disturbance, intensifying the snowfall across the state.

The adverse weather conditions have taken a toll on the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), with approximately 250 routes affected and about 50 buses still stranded in snow. Upper Shimla, in particular, is experiencing a standstill in vehicular movement, prompting efforts to clear roads and restore services.

In addition to HRTC, private buses have also halted operations in several districts, including Chamba, Pangi, Bharmour, Keylong, Rohtang, Manali, Shimla, and Kinnaur. The combined impact has led to widespread disruptions in public transportation, affecting both commuters and tourists.

The Meteorological Department advises residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to high-altitude areas during the snowfall. Safety concerns, including the possibility of fallen trees and lightning due to the storm, underscore the importance of staying indoors and exercising caution.

The ongoing snowfall and rain since last Thursday night continue to pose challenges in the affected areas. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow any instructions issued by local authorities as they work diligently to address the aftermath of this winter weather event.