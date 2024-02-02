Amidst the aftermath of the recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, a captivating video provides an inside look at the dedicated efforts of workers engaged in snow-clearing operations on the critical Atal Tunnel Rohtang North Portal to Keylong route. This footage not only showcases the resilience and commitment of the community but also offers a visual narrative of the ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and clear passage for vehicles amidst the challenges posed by the heavy snowfall.

एटीआर नॉर्थ पोर्टल से केलांग मार्ग पर यातायात एवं वाहन संचालन के लिए कार्य प्रगति पर है। फिलहाल के लिए एटीआर नॉर्थ पोर्टल से केलांग मार्ग सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के लिए बंद है । जिला पुलिस आमजन से निवेदन करता है की अनावश्यक यात्रा करने से बचें । pic.twitter.com/FGVWfKDKOJ — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) February 2, 2024

Despite commendable efforts, the Atal Tunnel Rohtang North Portal to Keylong route remains temporarily closed for all types of vehicles. Authorities are actively engaged in clearing the snow and ensuring the safety of the route before officially reopening it to the public.

In response to the ongoing snow-clearing operations, the District Police have issued a public advisory. Residents and travellers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel on the Atal Tunnel Rohtang North Portal to Keylong route until further notice, prioritizing safety during this critical phase of road restoration.

Residents and travellers are encouraged to stay updated on official announcements regarding the reopening of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang North Portal to Keylong route. Authorities will provide updates on the progress of the snow-clearing operations and the safety status of the route as work continues.