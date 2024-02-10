Shimla – In a poignant expression of both ambition and disillusionment, aspirants for the Junior Office Assistant (JOA) IT recruitment exam have turned the open road outside the state secretariat in Shimla into a stage for protest. With the resounding slogan, “Hamare Sapne bhi Bade hai, Parantu Pariksha Pass Karke Sachivalya ke Bahar Khade hai” (Our dreams are big, but we stand outside the Secretariat after passing the exam), these candidates have embarked on a determined mission to demand justice amid the bitter winter cold.

The saga unfolded on Friday as dozens of JOA IT hopefuls spent a sleepless night at the Chhota Shimla bus stop, casting light on their unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. The protest serves as a powerful statement against the prolonged delay in releasing the examination results, further exacerbated by a perceived lack of transparency and communication from the government.

The candidates, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Cabinet Sub Committee’s formation, are now demanding conditional appointments as instructed by the High Court. Their protest is a rejection of mere assurances and a call for tangible actions that address their concerns regarding the recruitment process.

The decision to stage the protest followed a cabinet meeting where candidates had hoped for clarity on the results but were met with disappointment. Undeterred, they have declared an indefinite protest, emphasizing their commitment to securing their rights.

One of the candidates boldly declares, “The government needs to understand that we are demanding our rights, not begging for them.” This sentiment echoes throughout the crowd, emphasizing the importance of a fair and timely release of the exam results.

The JOA IT aspirants stress that their peaceful demonstration is a last resort, a desperate plea for justice and transparency in the recruitment process. As they stand resolute in the cold outside the Shimla Secretariat, their collective voice serves as a call to action, demanding that the government address their concerns promptly and bring an end to their chilling vigil.