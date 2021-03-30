Bakloh/Chamba: Special forces of India and the US carried out a joint military exercise Special Forces Training School at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The Military drill was carried out to further enhance interoperability between the Special Forces.

It was the 11th edition of the exercise ‘Vajra Prahar’ which is aimed at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

The joint exercise by the Special Forces of both the countries is conducted alternatively between India and the United States to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as also to improve interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations, the official statement said.

The ministry said, “Bilateral military exercises and defence exchanges are an important facet of deepening bilateral defence cooperation between friendly countries.”

During such events, the armies of participating nations jointly train, plan and execute a series of operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature with a common aim of countering threats of international terrorism through mutual training and jointness, it was further said.