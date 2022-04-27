Shimla: With the appointment of Pratibha Singh as the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief, Congress has once again trusted the royal family of erstwhile Bushehr state to win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Supporters gathered at the private residence of Pratibha Singh and celebrated her appointment.

For the past four decades, Virbhadra Singh was the undisputed leader of Congress in the state. However, his demise led to uncertainty about who will lead the party in the upcoming elections. With Pratibha’s appointment, it has been made clear, that the party still trusts the royal family for effective leadership.

While thanking All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi, former AICC President Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Pratibha said that the party has taken a remarkable step in the direction of promoting women empowerment in the state by handing over the responsibility of the party to a woman.

मुझे हिमाचल कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए @INCIndia अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी, श्री @RahulGandhi जी का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। मुझे जो जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है उसको मैं पूरी लगन और अपनी निष्ठा से निभाऊंगी और 2022 में हिमाचल में काग्रेस की सरकार बनाएंगे –

जय काग्रेस जय भीमाकाली — Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) April 26, 2022

“I have been given the responsibility, and I will do my best to fulfil it at every level and will perform my duties with full devotion and honesty,” said Singh.

Pratibha Singh has said that she will follow the example of Virbhadra Singh and will unite all the party leaders and workers in the state.

She said that today Himachal is seen as one of the leading states of the country due to the tireless efforts of Virbhadra Singh.

She further said that the love and affection of the people was his real strength.

“Even today, people still admire Virbhadra Singh. This is the reason that the Congress defeated the BJP in the recent Mandi Lok Sabha and three assembly by-elections” she added.

Pratibha Singh has said that all efforts will be made to win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections and to form a Congress-led government in the state.