Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for an enchanting winter spectacle as the Meteorological Department Shimla issues a snowfall alert for the upcoming days. A fresh western disturbance is poised to bring more snowfall to several parts of the state, with the weather system expected to become active on February 3.

According to the Meteorological Center, the snowfall is likely to persist in central and high-hill districts until February 5. The plains are also anticipated to experience rainfall during this period. In response to the impending weather conditions, the department has issued a three-day yellow alert.

The districts of Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are specifically placed on high alert for heavy snowfall on February 4. In Shimla City and its surrounding areas, residents can expect light to moderate snowfall during the specified period.

Besides snowfall, the Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas of the plains, lower hills, and central hill districts on February 3 and 4. Additionally, isolated places may experience hailstorms on February 4, adding a dynamic element to the weather pattern.

Looking ahead, on February 6, one or two places in the high mountains are expected to witness rain and snowfall. However, a positive turn in the weather is on the horizon, with the forecast indicating clear skies across the entire state from February 7 onwards.

Authorities are advising residents and travellers to exercise caution and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions. Precautionary measures include staying updated on road conditions, preparing for potential power outages, and ensuring the safety of livestock.