Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 319 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and recorded 6 new Covid deaths.

Kangra district has record 113 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, highest in the state, while Shimla district has found 54 new positive cases.

Mandi district has 40, Solan 33, Kullu 29, Sirmlour 22, Chamba 13, Hamirpur 8 and Bilapsur district has test 7 Covid positive cases. Una, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts have not recorded any new Covid case today.

1083 Covid patients have also recovered in the state, of which 405 patients have recovered in Mandi district and 242 in Kangra district. 122 patients have recovered in Shimla district. Now state has 5.196 active Covid cases.

So far 864 Covid deaths have reported in the state. In the last 24 hours 6 Covid deaths have been reported, of which Shimla 2 and Bilaspur, Simrour, Chamba and Mandi have reported 1 each Covid death.

Total Covid cases are now 52,329 in the state and 46,221 Covid patients have recovered from the virus.

India’s trajectory of active cases has also followed a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped to 3.05 lakh (3,05,344) today.

Nationwide active caseload consists of just 3.04% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries of 29,690 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,407 in the Total Active cases.