In a surprising turn of events, Pratibha Singh, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, has decided not to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Singh, who currently holds the position of Member of Parliament from the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, was widely anticipated to be the frontrunner for the ticket from the same constituency.

Interacting with the media upon her return from a screening committee meeting in Delhi, Singh stated, “I have refused to contest the elections.” She attributed her decision to the prevailing circumstances, expressing concerns about the morale of party workers. Singh emphasized that merely distributing funds from the Member of Parliament fund wouldn’t guarantee victory in the elections. She lamented the delay in assigning responsibilities to the people she had recommended, suggesting that their timely involvement could have mobilized party workers effectively.

“I have been out in the field and have seen the ground situation. I don’t think we will be able to achieve much success, so I have decided to withdraw my name,” she added.

Singh also stressed the significance of upcoming by-elections, highlighting the need to address the grievances of party workers and mobilize efforts to ensure the government’s stability.

Her decision to opt out of the Lok Sabha elections comes as a setback for the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, where she has been a prominent figure. With Singh’s withdrawal, the Mandi MP seat is now up for grabs, leading to speculation about potential candidates who might vie for the ticket in the upcoming elections.

After Pratibha Singh’s withdrawal from the election, the Congress party may now turn to alternative candidates, including established leaders like Kaul Singh, as well as younger prospects such as Nigam Bhandari, to contest in her place.

Observers note that Singh’s decision underscores broader challenges within the Congress party, including concerns over organizational strength and electoral strategy. Her remarks regarding the importance of grassroots party workers reflect ongoing debates within the party about revitalizing its ground-level presence and reconnecting with voters.

As Himachal Pradesh gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, Singh’s withdrawal adds a new dimension to the political landscape, prompting discussions about the party’s prospects and the evolving dynamics of electoral competition in the state.