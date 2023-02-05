Chamba: Traffic on Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH 154A) was disrupted after a bridge in the Loona area in the Chamba district collapsed due to a landslide. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner, Chamba DC Rana said that this 20-metre-long bridge on National Highway 154-A connects the tribal area of the Bharmour sub-division with Chamba.

The road connectivity to 28 panchayats of the Bharmour area has been cut off following the incident.

This is the second incident of a bridge collapsing in the Chamba district. On Friday, two vehicles were damaged after the Choli bridge collapsed in Holi village in Bharmour Tehsil, Chamba.