In a bid to improve the quality of education, the Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has formulated a proposal to extend the academic session in schools, increasing the number of study days from the current 185 to 215. The move comes as part of a comprehensive plan to bolster academic rigor by reducing the days allocated for sports and other extracurricular activities.

The proposal, which has received a nod from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to implement the new system from the upcoming academic session, pending approval from the state government. If greenlit, schools in the region will witness an increase in study days by approximately 30, with the total number of study days in an academic session reaching 220.

At present, schools in Himachal Pradesh operate for 185 days in a year, leaving ample room for holidays and other activities. The decision to extend the academic session stems from the government’s commitment to elevating the standard of education in the state.

To achieve this goal, Chief Minister Sukhu instructed the education department to reevaluate the academic calendar during a recent review meeting. The directive was clear – increase the study days from 185 to 220. This directive has prompted the Education Department to consider reshaping the sports calendar and converting days allocated for various fortnights, such as cleanliness and environment, into additional study days.

However, the proposal does not currently include a reduction in holidays. Schools in Himachal Pradesh currently observe 52 days of holidays, with variations between winter and summer schools. The government is cognizant of the need for a balanced approach and has not put forth any plans to curtail these holidays. The final decision on holiday adjustments will be contingent on whether the increased study days are achieved through amendments in sports schedules and other activities.

If the initial proposal fails to yield the desired results, the Education Department’s second recommendation involves a potential reduction in holidays. The government remains committed to striking a balance between academic rigor and recreational activities, with a focus on fostering a conducive learning environment.

The anticipated changes aim to bring about a paradigm shift in the education system of Himachal Pradesh, aligning it with contemporary educational standards and ensuring a holistic approach to student development. As the state government reviews and deliberates on the proposal, stakeholders eagerly await the final decision that will shape the academic landscape in the upcoming years.