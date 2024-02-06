In a groundbreaking move set to transform connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal expressed gratitude to the Union government, especially Prime Minister Modi, for their special attention to the state’s railway expansion, injecting Rs 2500 crore into the region’s infrastructure.

In a press statement, Dr. Bindal claimed that the Union government has approved Rs 1700 crore for the Bhanupalli Bilaspur Bharmana rail line in the upcoming fiscal year. He highlighted the project’s momentum, noting that last year’s provision of Rs 1000 crore had been revised to Rs 1399 crore. This substantial allocation underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering transportation links and fostering economic prosperity in the state.

An additional boost comes in the form of a Rs 500 crore provision for the Nangal-Talwara rail line in the 2024-25 budget. Dr. Bindal celebrated the progress made in the preceding year, with around Rs 450 crore poised to be invested. The renewed allocation signals a determined effort to expedite the development of this crucial rail connection, vital for regional growth.

Commending the strides made on the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line, which received Rs 450 crore last fiscal year, Dr. Bindal announced an additional Rs 500 crore in the 2024-25 budget. This sustained commitment aims to fortify railway infrastructure and enhance connectivity, contributing to the overall progress of the state.

Reflecting on Himachal Pradesh’s historical absence on the railway map, Dr. Bindal expressed satisfaction with the transformative changes ushered in under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. He noted that the region is now prominently featured on the railway map, a testament to substantial investments directed towards improving connectivity and fostering economic growth.

Dr. Bindal echoed sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the national budget. He emphasized the transformative potential of the budget speech, asserting that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is poised to become the third economic superpower in the world. Dr. Bindal compared the current standing to the pre-2014 era when India was ranked tenth or eleventh, highlighting significant progress achieved over the past decade. He further predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, with Prime Minister Modi securing a third term and the NDA surpassing 400 seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections.