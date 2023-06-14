In a momentous achievement, a total of 10,962 candidates from Himachal Pradesh have cleared the NEET-UG 2023 examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On the examination day, which took place on May 7, a substantial number of candidates from Himachal Pradesh participated. Out of the 18,448 candidates who appeared for the exam at various centers across the state, an impressive 10,962 students cleared the NEET-UG 2023 exam.

The Medical University located in Nerchowk is now preparing to commence the admission process for Himachal Pradesh’s esteemed medical colleges. A separate merit list will be published, specifically for candidates from Himachal Pradesh, ensuring a fair and transparent selection procedure.

Subsequently, counselling sessions and admissions will be conducted, providing deserving students with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a career in healthcare.