Landmark Achievement in State’s Ongoing Judicial Reforms

In a groundbreaking development, Himachal Pradesh has marked a historic achievement in its ongoing efforts to reform its judicial processes. The month of January 2024 witnessed the unprecedented disposal of 23,159 mutation cases and 1,900 partition cases through the innovative ‘Intkaal-Rajasva Lok Adalats.’

The ‘Intkaal-Rajasva Lok Adalats,’ first introduced on 30th & 31st October 2023, have emerged as a beacon of success in addressing the long-pending mutation and partition cases, providing citizens with a swift and accessible resolution platform. The January figures reflect a significant leap forward in the state’s commitment to ensuring justice and efficiency in its legal system.

The initiative, organized at both Tehsil and Sub-Tehsil levels, aims to alleviate the burden on citizens who previously had to traverse long distances for case hearings. The overwhelming response from the public underscores the success of this approach, saving time and resources for individuals involved in revenue-related disputes.

The State Government’s dedication to the timely resolution of pending revenue cases is evident in the record-breaking numbers. Since the inception of the ‘Intkaal-Rajasva Lok Adalats’ in October 2023, a total of 89,091 mutation cases and 6,029 partition cases have been disposed of, showcasing the effectiveness of this citizen-centric approach.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his satisfaction with the success of the initiative, stating, “For the first time, Intkaal-Rajasva Lok Adalats have been organized across the state to resolve the long-pending revenue cases. The first such Adalats were organized in October 2023, and after seeing the success rate, it has been decided that these Adalats will be held on the last two days of every month.”

January 2024, in particular, stands out as a month of remarkable accomplishment, with 23,159 mutations and 1,900 partition cases being successfully resolved through the Adalats. The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative signifies a seamless and mission-oriented process to dispose of pending revenue cases.

The decision to hold ‘Intkaal-Rajasva Lok Adalats’ every month reflects the government’s commitment to sustaining this positive momentum and providing citizens with a regular platform for dispute resolution. The success of these Adalats not only highlights the effectiveness of the initiative but also signifies a monumental step towards a more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly judicial system in Himachal Pradesh.

As the state continues on its path of judicial reforms, citizens can look forward to more expedited and streamlined resolutions of revenue-related matters, ultimately fostering trust in the legal system and contributing to the overall welfare of society. The historic disposal of over 23,000 mutations and 1,900 partition cases in January 2024 sets a benchmark for effective governance and serves as an inspiration for future judicial reforms in the region.