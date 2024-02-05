New Delhi – In a resolute move towards transforming Himachal Pradesh into a prosperous and self-reliant state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the government’s focus on ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (Systemic Change) during a ‘Chaupal’ program organized by a media house in New Delhi today.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to usher in rapid improvements in the financial condition of the state. The forthcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, he asserted, would be meticulously crafted with this overarching objective, shaping the trajectory of the State Government towards the realization of a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to the overall development of the state and its residents. He highlighted the implementation of the poll guarantee, assuring government employees of providing One Rank, One Pension (OPS) for their welfare.

An integral part of the government’s vision is to position Himachal Pradesh as a year-round tourist destination. Chief Minister Sukhu underscored ongoing efforts in developing the necessary infrastructure to support tourism, citing the state’s diverse attractions, including snow-capped peaks, lush green meadows, water bodies, and extensive forest cover catering to a wide range of tourist interests.

Tourist infrastructure is set to receive a boost with the construction of heliports across the state, connecting all district headquarters. Additionally, plans are underway to expand Kangra Airport, further facilitating travel and tourism in the region.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by unprecedented natural disasters during the monsoon season, he assured the public that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to principles of good governance, working tirelessly to restore normalcy and foster sustainable development.