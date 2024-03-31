Starting April 1st, travelling on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 will become more expensive for commercial vehicles as toll fees at the Sanwara Toll Plaza are set to increase. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a hike in toll rates exclusively for commercial vehicles, effective midnight.

The new tariff structure, outlined in a notification by NHAI, spares regular commuters in cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles from increased fees. However, commercial vehicles will bear the brunt of the toll hike, facing an increment ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

Situated on the Parwanoo-Solan four-lane stretch, the Sanwara toll plaza plays a pivotal role in revenue collection and infrastructure maintenance along the Kalka-Shimla route. Traditionally, toll plaza fees witness an annual increase in April, with this year proving no exception.

Notably, NHAI has mandated that vehicles registered within a 20-kilometer radius will also be subject to revised toll charges, now standing at Rs 340.

Riddhi-Siddhi Associates, the current toll collection agency, will continue its operations under the revised tariff regime. NHAI has instructed the company to ensure system updates for seamless toll collection. Vehicles equipped with FASTag will enjoy standard rates, whereas those without FASTag will incur double the toll fees.

Revised Toll Rates Effective April 1st:

Vehicle Type Previous (2023-24) Revised (April 1st, 2024) Increase Car, Jeep, Van, LMV Rs 70 Rs 70 No Change Light Commercial Vehicles Rs 110 Rs 115 Rs 5 Bus, Truck (Two Axle) Rs 230 Rs 240 Rs 10 Three Axle Commercial Vehicle Rs 255 Rs 260 Rs 5 HCM, EMC, MAV Rs 365 Rs 375 Rs 10 Oversize Vehicle Rs 440 Rs 455 Rs 15

Anand Dahiya, Project Director of NHAI in Shimla, confirmed the toll hike, stating that the increased fees would come into effect from midnight on April 1st. The issuance of notifications and directives to the toll collection company ensures the seamless implementation of the revised toll rates.