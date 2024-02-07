Shimla – In a significant move aimed at bolstering employment opportunities and enhancing banking services, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has announced the recruitment of 265 Junior Clerks and the opening of 22 new branches across the state.

The decision was made during the Board of Directors Meeting chaired by the bank’s Chairman, Devendra Shyam, late on Tuesday evening. The Chairman highlighted the bank’s commitment to youth employment by opting for direct recruitment of 265 junior clerks. This move is anticipated to provide a valuable opportunity for aspiring individuals to contribute to the banking sector.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors acknowledged the need for expanding banking services to different areas of the state. To address this, it was decided to establish 22 new branches, a development that was recently approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the financial year 2023-24. This expansion aligns with the bank’s vision to bring essential financial services closer to the people, ensuring convenience and accessibility.

In addition to the recruitment initiative, the bank’s commitment to its existing workforce was evident with the decision to promote 209 officers and employees. Additionally, plans are underway to regularize 178 daily wage employees soon. The bank’s Chairman emphasized the priority given to employee welfare and the prompt resolution of matters related to service rules, underscoring the institution’s dedication to its workforce.

“The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has consistently prioritized the well-being of its employees while also focusing on expanding its footprint to better serve the people. This strategic decision to recruit junior clerks and open new branches reflects our commitment to both employment generation and improved banking services,” stated Chairman Devendra Shyam.