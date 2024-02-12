Shimla – In a significant move towards enhancing the welfare of persons with disabilities, Health, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil chaired a meeting with major departments to address the demands raised by the Blind Persons Association and National Federation of Blind, Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the state government’s dedication to the cause and instructed all departments to identify and compile a list of vacant backlog posts for individuals with benchmark disabilities by February 29, 2024. Dr. Shandil directed the departments to promptly fill all these vacant positions, adhering to the guidelines laid out in the Central Government notification.

Assuring the representatives of the Blind Persons Association, the minister underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the backlog posts issue promptly. He urged the departments to strictly implement the four percent reservation provision for persons with disabilities in the roster during the recruitment, regularization, and promotion processes.

“The government is keen on ensuring inclusive opportunities for everyone, and it starts with implementing the reservation provision diligently,” remarked Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil.

In addition to the backlog posts, the minister highlighted concerns related to subsidized travel in non-stop buses or outside of Himachal in state transport. He expressed the government’s intent to collaborate with the Transport Department to address these issues for the benefit of individuals with disabilities.