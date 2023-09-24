In a significant move to enhance the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh, the Directorate of Elementary Education is gearing up to appoint 2521 Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers. These appointments aim to address the pressing issue of understaffed schools, particularly those currently operating with just one teacher. The process of batch-wise recruitment has already commenced, with detailed information being sought from districts across the state.

On Saturday, the Director of Elementary Education issued instructions to districts to provide essential data related to the number of sanctioned JBT teacher positions and the current vacancies. The deadline for submitting this critical information is set for Monday at noon.

The decision to hire 2521 JBT teachers was recently made by the Education Department. A district-wise list of these positions was released, highlighting the urgency of filling the vacancies. Among the districts, Mandi has the highest number of vacancies with 563 positions, followed by Kangra with 416, Shimla with 367, Solan with 244, Chamba with 214, Bilaspur with 164, Hamirpur with 97, Kinnaur with 25, Kullu with 98, Lahaul-Spiti with 32, Sirmaur with 155, and Una with 146 openings.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasized that priority will be given to schools located in remote and inaccessible areas during the recruitment process. He stressed that no school should operate with just one teacher, underlining the government’s commitment to strengthening the foundation of primary education in the state.