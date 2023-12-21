Dharamshala – In a groundbreaking move aimed at fortifying the healthcare infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh Health Department has officially declared the availability of 1,500 vacancies for Para Medical Staff positions. This significant announcement comes as part of the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce and ensuring quality medical services for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

The vacancies encompass a diverse range of roles within the health sector, with a special focus on recruiting qualified individuals for Operation Theater Assistant (OTA) positions. The decision to initiate recruitment for Operation Theater Assistants will be implemented through the State Selection Commission, marking a strategic approach to filling critical roles in the medical field.

The announcement was made following a comprehensive discussion during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the Tapovan complex on Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the urgency of addressing staffing shortages within the healthcare system to enhance the overall delivery of medical services.