Nadaun – In a significant move addressing the persistent issue of unemployment, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the creation of 20,000 job opportunities in various government departments across Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made during a public grievance hearing in Balduhak, Nadaun assembly constituency, Hamirpur district.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth, Chief Minister Sukhu outlined the broader vision of inclusive development. He reiterated the fulfilment of promises made during the electoral campaign, citing the initiation of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme.

Under this scheme, the government is set to provide a 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, ensuring a fixed income for the youth engaged with various government departments. The Chief Minister also revealed plans for the second phase of the scheme, involving financial assistance for the establishment of solar energy projects. The government aims to purchase electricity from these projects for the next 25 years, ensuring stable income for the youth involved.

In addition to employment and self-employment initiatives, Chief Minister Sukhu disclosed upcoming schemes focused on economic prosperity for farmers. The proposed schemes would provide fixed income based on natural farming practices, with detailed drafts already in preparation by government officials.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Nadaun for their support, Chief Minister Sukhu pledged transparent and merit-based recruitment processes. He advised eligible candidates to prepare for the upcoming opportunities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to boosting economic growth and providing avenues for the state’s youth.