Shimla: Little does anyone know that an ace actor Anupam Kher was rejected by All India Radio Shimla for the job of a casual announcer.

This was 47-years old real-life story that Kher shared during a live programme at AIR on Saturday. He had spent 20 years of his early life in Shimla.

He is on a visit to Shimla after two years along with his mother Dulari Kher.

Kher on Saturday morning casually walked into the AIR, Shimla unannounced, literally catching the staff by surprise.

Walking down the memory lane during his three-minute live programme, he recalled a chilly winter day during the month of December in 1974 when he reached AIR to try his luck as a casual announcer. However, he was rejected by the programme officer when he fumbled while giving a summary of the programme and was asked not to come again.

“I have no regrets. Had I not been rejected I would not have taken admission in Drama School and become an actor,” he said, adding that he is a firm believer that faliure is a stepping stone to success.

Making most of his visit this time, Kher on Friday took time to visit his Alma mater, DAV school Lakkar Bazar and Nabha where he lived during his student days and also met his old neighbours.

He was spotted strolling on the Mall Road along with his old friends.

On Friday also paid a visit to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at his official residence along with his mother and shared his old memories of Shimla and experiences.

He lauded the efforts of the chief minister in making the Film Policy and assured his cooperation and support to promote the state as an ideal destination for shooting films.

Kher also met the DGP Sanjay Kundu at the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters.