Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, convened to unveil a series of decisions aimed at shaping the state’s financial, healthcare, and industrial landscapes.

The Cabinet resolved to establish the 7th State Finance Commission, tasked with evaluating the financial status of Panchayats and Municipalities. This move is expected to pave the way for a more robust fiscal framework and effective governance across the state.

In an effort towards inclusive development, the Cabinet decided to extend welfare schemes to 1.50 lakh workers registered under the Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Additionally, Asha Workers, Aaganwari Workers, and Helpers have been brought under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, ensuring broader access to essential healthcare benefits.

To stimulate economic growth, the Cabinet expanded the coverage of the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019. The policy now includes key service sectors such as IT, Ayush, Health, Tourism, and Education, aiming to attract increased investment and foster development.

Under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Digital Device Yojna, the Cabinet approved the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer for meritorious students, providing financial assistance of up to Rs. 25,000. This initiative is expected to empower deserving students and promote digital education in the state.

Recognizing the need for improved healthcare facilities, the Cabinet sanctioned the appointment of 140 Ayurvedic Medical Officers. This decision aims to enhance healthcare services and ensure better access to traditional medical treatments for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

In a bid to bolster healthcare infrastructure in the district, the Cabinet approved the upgradation of Civil Hospital Sunni in Shimla from a 50-bedded facility to a 100-bedded Civil Hospital. This step is expected to enhance medical services and cater to the growing healthcare needs of the community.