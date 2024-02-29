Shimla – In a significant meteorological development, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, spanning from March 1 to March 3. This alert comes as a result of the anticipated impact of a western disturbance, with further cautionary predictions for March 4 and 5 in specific areas of the middle and high mountains.

The forecast indicates a likelihood of rain and snowfall in the state throughout the mentioned period, with March 6 also presenting the potential for precipitation in various parts of Himachal Pradesh. The affected districts include Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

An orange alert has been specifically issued for rain and snowfall in different locations across Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on March 1. The alert escalates to a warning of very rain and snowfall on March 2, covering Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

In Shimla, the minimum temperature stands at 5.9 degrees Celsius, offering a relatively mild climate. Moving to the higher altitudes, Kalpa experiences a chilly -0.4 degrees Celsius. Dharamshala records a moderate 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Una and Nahan exhibit temperatures of 5.7 and 9.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Keylong registers a colder -8.4 degrees Celsius. Palampur and Solan share temperatures of 4.0 degrees Celsius each. Meanwhile, Manali and Kufri showcase temperatures of 2.1 and 3.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Notably, Kukumseri experiences a significantly lower temperature of -8.9 degrees Celsius. Narkanda, Bharmour, and Reckong Peo display temperatures of 2.1, 4.0, and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.