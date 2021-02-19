Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) Nauni has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Forest Research Institute (FRI) Dehradun. The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun is one of the premier institutes under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).

The tie-up will accelerate research and collaboration between FRI and Nauni University and pave way for the exchange of students between the two universities.

The MoU was signed virtually between Dr Parvinder Kaushal, UHF Vice-Chancellor, and Dr AS Rawat, Director General, ICFRE. Dr. Parvinder Kaushal

“The objective of this partnership is to provide a framework by which the two universities will undertake joint activities together. Both institutions will undertake collaborative research, teaching and sharing of scholars towards Human Resource Development and increase the impact of collaborative research,”

He added that as part of the pact the two institutions would work towards the exchange of planting material/germplasm for testing and evaluation at respective locations. Also, both parties will agree to include scientists’ faculties as co-guide members in the advisory committees of PG students and also provide specialized trainings to researchers. Further, both universities will share their infrastructure, laboratory, library facilities and provide logistic support to scientists/faculties and researchers and students of each other institutions, Dr Kaushal further added.