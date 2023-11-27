In a concerted effort to tackle the pressing biodiversity challenges in the North-West Himalayas, a cadre of experts recently gathered at a national seminar organized by the Indian Society of Plant Genetic Resources. Collaborating with the ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR), New Delhi, and the MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture, the seminar drew attention to the critical need for preserving the unique flora of this ecologically sensitive region.

The two-day event, supported by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology at Shoolini University, provided a platform for in-depth discussions on strategies to safeguard the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan ecosystem. Eminent personalities and experts from various fields shared their insights and perspectives, highlighting the urgency of adopting comprehensive conservation measures.

One of the key speakers, Chief Guest Dr. RS Paroda, President of ISPGR and Chairman of TAAS, New Delhi, emphasized the need for immediate action. Dr. Paroda underscored the significance of protecting herbal plants and diversifying crops beyond staples to ensure the resilience of the region’s biodiversity. Addressing malnutrition concerns among Indian children, he called for a holistic approach that combines scientific innovation and community engagement.

Prof Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, shed light on the pivotal role of industry and biotechnology in safeguarding the Western Himalayan ranges. During his welcome address, Prof Khosla stressed the importance of government subsidies to support initiatives focused on biodiversity and environmental conservation. He highlighted the interconnectedness of economics, science, and the environment in achieving sustainable outcomes.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chairman ASRB, New Delhi, delved into the profound connection between humanity and the diverse biodiversity of the Himalayas. Advocating for community involvement, Dr. Kumar emphasized the therapeutic properties of Himalayan flora and the crucial role of media in raising awareness about the need for biodiversity conservation.

Chancellor Dr. PL Gautam of Dr RPCAU, PUSA, Bihar, brought attention to the shared heritage of biodiversity and urged concerted efforts to conserve the environment. The seminar served as a platform for experts to discuss and formulate strategies for sustainable practices, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach.

The seminar also witnessed the official release of the book titled “French Bean Diseases,” compiled by Dr. SK Gupta and Dr. Monica Sharma. This publication contributes valuable insights to the ongoing dialogue on biodiversity conservation, adding to the collective knowledge on plant health.

As the world grapples with environmental challenges, the outcomes of this seminar mark a significant step toward fostering a collective commitment to preserve the precious flora of the North-West Himalayas. The exchange of ideas and expertise among experts and scholars sets the stage for a more sustainable and resilient future for this ecologically vital region.