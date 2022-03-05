Shimla: First Drone Flying school is to come up at ITI Shahpur in Kangra district of the state.

Dr. Rajneesh, Principal Secretary (IT, Education, Technical Education) informed here on Saturday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) for setting up the first Drone Flying Flying School.

IGRUA is an autonomous body functioning under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India.

Drone Flying would provide a head start to the State in the use of Drones and is expected to generate employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

IGURA has offered a special 15 per cent discount to 100 Government employees of Himachal Pradesh in three years and 100 students or trainees studying in Government Technical Training or Educational Institutes of Himachal Pradesh belonging to the BPL category in three years for Category 1, Small, Multi-rotor Training.

The drones facilities would be used in search and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting, personal use, drone-based photography, videography, supply of medicine and agriculture.

The Chief Minister has announced the setting up of four Drone Flying Schools during the budget session 2022-23 in the State.