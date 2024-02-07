In a significant move to address the growing concerns surrounding dubious de-addiction centers in Una district, the State Mental Health Authority has issued orders to immediately close six such establishments. The crackdown comes in the wake of alarming revelations during the investigation of these centers, leading to a reduction in the total number of registered de-addiction centers in the district from 26 to 20.

The investigation gained momentum after the operator of the Bhanjal de-addiction center was apprehended on charges of supplying illicit substances, specifically Chitta, in the neighbouring Hamirpur district. Concerned about the potential widespread issue, an inspection team, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. SK Verma, delved into the operations of all de-addiction centers in the Una district.

The findings of the inspection team uncovered a disturbing reality behind the façade of some centers purporting to aid drug addicts. It was revealed that certain centers were merely operating on makeshift arrangements without proper infrastructure or medical supervision. The living conditions for individuals seeking help were reported to be subhuman, lacking even the basic necessities.

One glaring issue highlighted during the investigation was the absence of regular health check-ups for the residents of these centers. Additionally, there was a lack of documentation regarding the medications administered, raising serious concerns about the well-being of those seeking assistance.

CMO Dr. SK Verma emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the State Mental Health Authority had swiftly responded by ordering the closure of six identified centers. The establishments ordered to shut down include Saba Foundation Gagret, Jeevan Jot Bhanjal, Wellness Home Kotlaklan, Last Door Jalgran, Jeevan Sudhar Haroli, and Jeevan Jot Tabba.

This decisive action aims to protect vulnerable individuals seeking help for addiction by ensuring that de-addiction centers adhere to proper standards and regulations. The State Mental Health Authority has signalled its commitment to eradicating unscrupulous practices in the guise of rehabilitation, prioritizing the welfare of those in need.