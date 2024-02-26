Shimla – In a shocking revelation that adds another layer of complexity to the State Secretariat scandal, it has been disclosed that the criminal network involved in the creation of counterfeit appointment letters and forged signatures for clerk-peon positions had been active for a staggering five years. Furthermore, recent developments have brought to light the direct involvement of a secretariat staff member in facilitating this nefarious operation.

The arrested mastermind, Parikshit Azad, who had been posing as Principal Secretary and Director, reportedly had an insider within the State Secretariat actively aiding the fraudulent activities. This revelation raises serious concerns about the extent of complicity within the government department, prompting a thorough internal investigation.

During the raid at Azad’s residence in Vikas Nagar, the police seized incriminating evidence, including six fake appointment letters, printers, laptops, and other materials. Financial investigations have unveiled transactions totalling Rs 1.40 crore in the main accused’s bank account, indicating the substantial scale of the scam that preyed on unsuspecting job seekers over five years.

The recently uncovered involvement of a secretariat staff member has intensified the scrutiny of internal processes and security protocols within the State Secretariat. Authorities are now under pressure to address systemic vulnerabilities that allowed this criminal enterprise to persist undetected for such an extended period.

As investigations progress, the police are working in collaboration with the secretariat’s internal affairs department to understand the depth of the staff member’s involvement and whether others within the secretariat were aware of or complicit in the illegal operations.

This latest revelation underscores the urgency for the State Secretariat to implement robust measures to prevent future incidents and restore public trust. The public’s demand for accountability and transparency has grown, and authorities are urged to take decisive action to root out corruption, strengthen internal checks, and ensure the integrity of government processes.